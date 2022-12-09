Brazilian Federation of Banks wished success to the former mayor of São Paulo, who will assume the Ministry of Finance

THE February (Brazilian Federation of Banks) greeted and wished success to the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad🇧🇷 He will assume the Ministry of Finance in the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The statement from the federation was published this Friday (Dec.9, 2022). read the full of the text (58 KB).

Haddad participated in a meeting with bankers on November 25. At the time, the financial market did not approve of the speech by the future Minister of Finance. The agents understood that there was no progress in the proposals that guarantee the stability of the public accounts.

According to Febraban, Haddad already “committed to growth, the social agenda and fiscal responsibility” during the meeting. The federation also wished success to the nominees for the Civil House, Defense, Justice and Foreign Relations.

🇧🇷The banking sector, which traditionally positions itself and contributes to guidelines aimed at the country’s development, reiterates that it is available to collaborate with the new government”, he declared.

The text is signed by the president of Febraban, Isaac Sidney.