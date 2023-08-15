In a statement, the federation says it is seeking gradual solutions to rebalance cost and credit risk

Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) said this Monday (14.Aug.2023) that it does not intend to end purchases in installments on the credit card. In a note, he defended that the credit card should be kept as “relevant instrument for consumption”.

On Thursday (10.Aug.2023), the president of BC (Central bank), Roberto Campos Netosignaled the end of credit card revolving to combat bad debt. He stated that the institution is studying a solution to make the credit go straight to installments, in an attempt to discourage extended installments.

In June, interest on the revolving reached 437.3% per year. The number represented a drop of 16.7 percentage points.

In this context, Febraban says it is discussing new models of installment purchases that benefit consumers and institutions that work in the credit card industry (brands, issuing banks, acquirers, retailers and consumers).

argues that “the credit card must be maintained as a relevant instrument for consumption, preserving the financial health of families”. However, he says it is necessary to create measures that rebalance the cost and credit risk, since there is “great distortion exists in Brazil, where 75% of issuers’ portfolios and 50% of purchases are made with interest-free installments”.

The federation cites studies that show that the default of purchases in installments over the long term is much higher than in the cash modality. In addition, the financing term has an impact on the cost of capital and on the credit risk. Therefore, the solutions it proposes are constructive and intended to be implemented gradually.

Here is the full text of the Febraban note:

“Febraban claims that there is no intention of putting an end to purchases in installments using credit cards. The entity participates in multidisciplinary groups that analyze the causes of the interest practiced and alternatives for a redesign of the revolving, on the one hand, and, on the other, the improvement of the purchase installment mechanism. Therefore, none of the models under discussion presupposes a disruption of the product and how it is financed.

“We defend that the credit card should be maintained as a relevant instrument for consumption, preserving the financial health of families. This is because studies indicate the need for measures to rebalance cost and credit risk. To do so, it is necessary to discuss the great distortion that only exists in Brazil, in which 75% of issuers’ portfolios and 50% of purchases are made in interest-free installments.

“The Febraban studies also show that the financing term directly impacts the cost of capital and credit risk, and the default of long-term purchases in installments is much higher than in the cash modality, about 2 times in the period. portfolio average and 3 times for the low-income public.

“Febraban will continue to pursue a constructive solution that goes through a gradual transition, in order to reach convergence that, at the same time, benefits consumers and guarantees the viability of the product for the links that operate in the credit card industry, such as brands , issuing banks, acquirers (small machines), shopkeepers and consumers.”