Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/10/2023 – 20:30

In a joint note, the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) and the Brazilian Association of Banks (ABBC) criticized the reduction of the interest ceiling on INSS credit by the National Social Security Council (CNPS), from 1.91% per month to 1.84% monthly, announced this Wednesday, 11th. According to both entities, the reductions made since the beginning of the year are artificial and arbitrary.

“The effort of the government’s economic team to adopt measures to improve the credit environment is visible and worthy, such as the approval of the Guarantee Framework and the implementation of the Desenrola Program.

In the opposite direction, the Ministry of Social Security, without involving the Ministry of Finance, insists on reducing, in an artificial and arbitrary way, the INSS payroll interest ceiling, without taking into account any technical criteria and the cost structure, both in terms of fundraising, as well as granting loans to retirees”, states the text.

According to Febraban and ABBC, the Ministry’s stance does not honor dialogue and technical analysis. Also according to the note, the reductions in INSS payroll concessions this year show practical consequences of the ceiling reductions made by the ministry.

“The concession volume, comparing the period from May to August 2022 with the same period in 2023, fell from R$29.3 billion to R$21.2 billion”, says the note. “The average monthly concession was reduced from R$7.3 billion to R$5.3 billion, according to data from the Central Bank. In other words, R$2 billion less credit allocated to the economy; an annual drop of 27%.”

Also according to Febraban and ABBC, the volume of average monthly concessions between May and August this year is the lowest since 2018, when it reached R$5.5 billion. The period does not include the interruption of supply by banks in March, the month in which Social Security made a first reduction in the ceiling, from which it had to withdraw.

The text also says that there was a 35% reduction in hiring for retirees over 70, who are more at risk. Furthermore, it states that banking correspondent stores were closed.

“In summary, under the claim of benefiting retirees, the artificial reductions had a completely opposite effect for the most vulnerable section of this public, who need credit on more accessible terms”, says the note.

“Discouraged, banking correspondents closed stores and laid off employees due to the significant reduction (around 40%) in the remuneration they received from banks.”

The text completes by stating that each bank will have to evaluate the feasibility of continuing to offer payroll loans to retirees and pensioners given the new ceiling.