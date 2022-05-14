Very smoothly and unanimously… the process of transferring power in our country took place yesterday, when the third president in the history of the Emirates was elected, in the most eloquent expression of our “unified home” under our flag, and our state firmly rooted in development and sovereignty.

Many and deep meanings, understood by far and near, were summed up by the scene of their Highnesses, members of the Council of the Union, yesterday, around His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and they pledged allegiance to him, as there is no ambiguity in our model, and we do not suffer from confusion of vision in our choices.

Another thing that this scene reflects, which is the great national confidence in the person of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, as he is the most capable of leading the country. Any usual limits, as well as his firm belief that the development performance system must remain the fastest, most flexible, and able to adapt to future changes.

It has been proven to the whole world that the UAE, its president, rulers and people, have absorbed the principles of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and referred them to a sound approach to a federal state with cohesive, stable and solid pillars, working as one hand with confidence and tranquility.

As observers, we see that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed expresses a bold, courageous and practical Emirati vision that holds the initiative, is consciously open to the world, and knows well its historical responsibilities and requirements.

We see in it a historical leadership that aims to enhance stability in a region that has been exhausted by conflicts, and adheres to peace as a strategic option away from any immediate political gains or prejudice.

As citizens, we see in Mohamed bin Zayed the features of Zayed and the kindness of a Khalifa.. We see in him our future, our ambition, our determination, the will of our youth, and the strength of our army.. We see in him our security, safety, peace and renaissance.

To him we say: With you we are fine, and with you we are stronger, and in you our hearts beat with love, and under your leadership the homeland grows and grows, and you have allegiance and loyalty.