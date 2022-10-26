Mexico.- Many times I have heard the recommendation to have a Xiaomi phone, but What makes the Xiaomi Redmi Note model so special?

If you want to take advantage of this season and change your phonethe Xiaomi Redmi Note it’s a good option.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note is a “phablet”a combination of a tablet and a cell phone, among its specifications it has an octa-core processor at 1.4 GHz and 1 GB of RAM.

Among the characteristics of the Xiaomiit is a 720-pixel screen, with a size of 5.5 inches and a 13-megapixel rear camera, as for its front camera is 5 megapixels and it has the Android 4.3 Jelly Bean operating system.

Among the user reviews of the Xiaomi Redmi Notegive it a rating of 9.3, considered excellent.

On Internet sites, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 cell phone is priced at approximately 3,600 pesos and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro would be worth around 6 thousand pesos.