Expert Dandykin: the use of S-200 missiles by the Ukrainian Armed Forces indicates problems with weapons

The S-200 is a long-range Soviet air defense missile, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) are now using to attack ground targets due to a lack of equipment, said military expert, first-rank reserve captain Vasily Dandykin. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the specialist named the features of the Ukrainian missile shot down over Kursk.

“It is incorrect to say that this is a ballistic missile. This is not a ballistic missile, it is a missile from the Soviet air defense system. It flies at least 200 kilometers in range. This missile was in service with the Soviet Union and then in service with Ukraine,” Dandykin shared.

Now, due to the lack of long-range weapons, including foreign ones, they are trying to use the S-200 to strike ground targets, given its range and ability to carry a decent amount of explosives See also Como, inmate escapes from the police: "I'm going to visit my mother at the cemetery" Vasily Dandykinmilitary expert, captain first rank reserve

A military expert said that the S-200 has a great lethal effect.

“They have already fired them in Crimea. At the moment, such a missile was shot down over the city of Kursk. This suggests that now the Ukrainian Armed Forces have a problem with Storm Shadow missiles and others,” he added.

Dandykin also noted that the S-200 missile is a completely shootable target for Russian air defense systems.

“In my opinion, almost everything that was launched went wrong,” he concluded.

Related materials:

Earlier, the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoyt, reported that on the night of Wednesday, March 20, the air defense system shot down a Ukrainian S-200 missile over the region, converted to hit ground targets. Rocket debris fell in the center of Kursk and other areas of the city. Starovoit added that there were no casualties.