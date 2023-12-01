From here, from Expo, at the banks of the heart, and at the edge of the winter cloud, the features of the future begin to sew the coat of bright life, and the world begins to reap what the Emirati vision has sown in creating a bright tomorrow, and days for people that flourish with spaces like a silk scarf, a sky studded with clear stars, and dreams that play a melody. Eternity is the harp of the Emirates’ time, the time of the country that accomplished the project of eternity and the sustainability of human gains.

From the Emirates, the world’s goals and ambitions are launched to the horizons of spaciousness, the purity of the feelings of the universe, and the purity of its eye.

From here, the Emirati Mawal begins singing about life, and life is nothing but a song that celebrates existence every morning, the presence of joy on the tongue of birds, on the face of man, and among the leaves of trees, forming his painting with the genius of those who turned the desert into a musical band that cheers for existence, and gives man the joy of sunrise at every sunrise. The sun, at its setting, at every sigh of a wave, at its inhalation, at every flap of a wing, and at every flight.

From here, whoever finds the two worlds and their love and longing, for brilliance and staring into heaven and slaughter, here begins the features of a new birth for a world that aspires to lands of sustainability, places of sound revelation, and without branches or problems.

From here, it is the kiss of those who aspire to a life covered by the care of conscience and the protection of the pure soul, from here the eternal aesthetic painting is formed, and from here the cognitive sentence for a world that aspires to be bright is formulated, and from here the miraculous image begins to complete its form, and takes the hearts to a place of delights and security of destiny, The future will be reassured about children who will be born and they will ask where we stand in relation to this huge amount of natural goodness, why, how, and there is no stopping the questions, and the sincere people will say that it is in the embrace of a safe, stable, clean, flawless nature, and no obstacle hinders its path.

From here, from the land of the desert that said to the palm tree, “Come on, shake the trunk, for hearts long for clusters, so here it is today, drawing down the curtain on a time, and opening a window of time, showering all people with goodness and good relations. Here is the Emirates Palm, embracing the earth and people’s feelings, with clusters as if they were arms.” It embraces, fortifies, and colors faces with joy, because the streams continue to play, and because the wise leadership believes in the importance of the climate being a silk carpet, along whose edges the people’s breaths move in reassurance and safety.

From here, things express themselves smoothly and spontaneously, and the convoys of renaissance move on, backed by confidence and the stability of ideas. From here, things arrange their details, and organize the queues of ambitions with elegance and sobriety, until the Emirates today have become the world’s dictionary in the eloquence of what is given and the genius of giving, until it has become the Emirates. Today, the secret of the alphabet is the language of the poem, and it achieves the genius of poetry, the intelligence of national action in its various fields and areas.