Oil achieved significant gains during the week’s trading, with the price of Brent crude hovering around $82 a barrel, while energy experts expected it to touch $90 a barrel by the end of 2022.

The impact of the zero covid policy recedes.

International energy advisor Amer Al-Shobaki confirms in his interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy” that “China is the password for the failure of the Group of Seven’s move to apply the price ceiling on Russian oil. Expectations now indicate growth in demand for oil, as OPEC estimated the growth in demand.” by 2.25 million barrels per day, or about 2.3 percent, in 2023.

He added that the International Energy Agency has raised its expectations of oil demand growth to 1.7 million barrels per day next year, as everyone is waiting for the impact of restrictions and closures to recede in China, and thus the impact of the (zero Covid) policy on the second largest global economy will recede.

China is the engine of growth in oil demand in the world, as it is the second largest consumer of oil and the largest importer of oil in the world, and therefore this will push prices to values ​​​​above $90 a barrel, specifically between $90 and $100 in the first quarter, and perhaps also the second quarter of next year, according to Shobaki.

He explained that India also imports a large share of Russian oil and its refineries operate at full capacity to re-export oil derivatives to many destinations, including European countries, pointing out that India imports about 1.7 million barrels per day, constituting with China 68 percent of the total Russian oil exports, which indicates China and India are helping Russia to get out of European sanctions on Russian oil and price ceilings, in addition to benefiting these two countries from obtaining low oil prices and operating refining sectors, which enhances their economies.

Slow rate hikes help fail ‘rate ceiling coalition’

Al-Shobaki explains that “the decline in the aggressive pace by the US Federal Reserve in raising interest rates helps in the failure of the” price ceiling alliance” consisting of the Group of Seven, the European Union and Australia. Even with the interest rate hike last Wednesday by 50 basis points, oil prices remained coherent at their limits. While expectations were indicating a decrease in the price of a barrel of Brent crude, which means that there are signs of the failure of the price ceiling plan on Russian Urals crude, especially if we know through statements by Jerome Powell, Chairman of the US Federal Reserve, that raising interest rates in the coming period will be at a rapid pace. Less with the slowdown in the inflation rate last November on an annual basis, as it recorded 7.1 percent.

The opposite steps have not started yet

According to Al-Shobaki, the international energy consultant, the current rise in oil prices, with the price ceilings in place, is the beginning of the failure of this step, although it has not yet been faced with adverse steps from the two most important and dangerous parties that may turn the tables on everyone, the first of which is Russia, as it did not announce a reduction in its production explicitly. Thus, if Moscow announces a voluntary reduction in its daily production by about 2 million barrels, oil prices will rise dramatically to the limits of $150 a barrel.

As for the second party, it is “OPEC +”, which did not announce an emergency meeting to deepen production cuts, which will raise oil prices and increase the failure of the price ceiling coalition in its move to set a ceiling for the price of Russian oil.

China and India continue to buy Russian oil

In turn, Dr. Mamdouh Salameh, a global oil expert residing in London, says: “The price ceiling imposed by the G7 countries on Russian oil is doomed to a complete failure because it is not applicable and will not have any drastic effects on Russian oil exports. Except to create confusion and increase the shortage in the global oil market, and therefore Russia’s exports will not be affected by this decision because it has a large fleet of oil tankers, which gives it the ability to deliver its exports to the world, and here comes the role of China and India, which play a major role in the failure of the decision.

Dr. Salama believes that China, which is the engine of the world economy when it comes to its need for oil as the largest importer of crude oil in the world, will continue to buy Russian oil, and has even become the largest importer of Russian oil and gas now, and this is due to the fact that it rejects the Western principle of imposing a ceiling on the price of oil. Oil as well as it does not accept the sanctions imposed on Russia as non-United Nations.

As for India, it has also announced that it will continue to buy Russian oil in large quantities because its interest requires it, and because it, like China, rejects Western sanctions imposed on Russia, according to international oil expert Dr. Salama, who concluded that oil prices will not be affected by the price ceiling, but rather will continue. On the rise, it may reach $90 a barrel before the end of this year or early next year.

It is noteworthy that the decision to impose a cap on the price of a barrel of Russian crude oil transported by sea entered into force on the fifth of December, after the G7 countries and Australia agreed on a cap on the price of a barrel of Russian crude at $60, with the aim of “reducing Russia’s revenues and impeding its ability to financing its war in Ukraine while maintaining the flow of Russian oil to global markets,” according to the G7.