Forbes: Kim Jong-un’s armored train is equipped with the latest technology

Despite its outdated appearance, the armored train of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who arrived on a visit to Russia, is equipped with the latest technology from the inside, writes Forbes.

According to some reports, one of the carriages houses a headquarters with the most advanced technologies, and the train itself transports several armored vehicles in case of emergency evacuation of the leader.

During Kim Jong-un’s trip to China in March 2018, North Korean television showed the interior of an armored train. One of his carriages had white walls, ivory curtains and pink leather sofas. No other photos or videos of Kim Jong-un’s train have been published.

The father of the current North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in the summer of 2001, for 24 days, traveled on an armored train throughout Russia – to St. Petersburg and back. This trip was included in the Guinness Book of Records as the longest ever made by the first person of the state. The armored train of Ena’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, was specially fortified and, due to its heavy armor, could not accelerate to more than 60 kilometers per hour.

Kim Jong-un, who left the capital of the DPRK on September 10, arrived by train in Russia, where he had already held negotiations with the head of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Alexander Kozlov, and the governor of the Primorsky Territory, Oleg Kozhemyako. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leader of North Korea will take place in delegation format. The head of the Russian Ministry of Defense Sergei Shoigu will also take part in it. If necessary, the heads of state will talk one-on-one.