New Ferrari 296 GTS, the most recent evolution of the Maranello-based 2-seater, mid-rear engine spider sports berlinetta concept. L’sports car plug-in hybrid uses the new engine 663 hp 120 ° turbo V6 coupled to a electric motor able to deliver further 122 kW (167 hp) previewed on the 296 GTB.
This is the first 6-cylinder in history for a road spider car that bears the Prancing Horse logo: his own 830 hp in total they offer incredible performances, in keeping with Ferrari tradition.
Ferrari 296 GTS plug-in hybrid, traction characteristics
The plug-in electrical system (PHEV) of the 296 GTS guarantees a very high usability, the zeroing of the response to the pedal and 25 km of full-electric range.
For the first time on a spider, Ferrari offers this rear-wheel drive plug-in hybrid architecture (PHEV) in which the internal combustion engine MGU-K (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic) is integrated into an electric motor at the rear capable of delivering up to 122 kW (167 hp), which derives from the application in Formula 1 and inherits its name. To be exact it is an a double rotor axial flow and single stator.
The introduction of the hybrid system was offset by several elements, including the weight of the V6 (-30 kg compared to the Ferrari V8 of previous similar applications) and extensive use of lightweight materials. These technical solutions have led to the achievement of a dry weight of only 1,540 kgat the top of the category as regards the weight / power ratio (1.86 kg / hp).
The thermal and electric units on the Ferrari plug-in hybrid communicate via a called actuator TMA (Transition Manager Actuator) which allows both joint use for a maximum power of 830 hpand the use of the electric motor only.
The powertrain architecture also includes the 8-speed DCT gearbox already seen on SF90 Stradale, Ferrari Roma, Ferrari Portofino M, SF90 Spider and 296 GTBL’TMA actuator for the decoupling of electric machine and heat engine, the drums high voltage with a capacity of 7.45 kWh and theinverter aimed at managing electric motors.
Ferrari 296 GTS plug-in hybrid battery
The high-voltage battery located behind the seats in the car floor has a capacity of 7.45 kWh. To minimize volume and weight, the cooling system, cell compression and fixings are integrated in a single component. The modules contain 80 cells connected to each other in series.
Each Cell Supervisor Controller is installed directly in the modules, in order to maximize the volume and weight reduction.
L’inverter of the 296 GTS instead is based on two silicone modules in parallel whose power delivery mode has been optimized to obtain the torque increase of the MGU-K a 315 Nm.
Features Ferrari 296 GTS, as is
The RHT rigid retractable roof guarantees great comfort on board. With an open roof it draws sporty and streamlined lines, while a closed roof the silhouette remains very faithful to that of the 296 GTB. The lightweight solution takes 14 seconds to lower or rise, even in motion up to 45 km / h.
Since the dividing line between the car body and the RHT has been placed above the B pillar, the folding roof is divided into two parts housed above the front of the engine, safeguarding heat dissipation characteristics and design balance.
It was indeed possible to introduce a glass panel in the rear part of the engine compartment that reveals the new V6, a true technological gem of this car.
With the top open, the passenger compartment and rear are separated by a rear window in electrically height-adjustable glass that guarantees optimal comfort with the roof open even at high speeds.
Ferrari 296 GTS Assetto Fiorano
The 296 GTS is also available under construction Fiorano set-up for those who want to further increase performance, especially on the track, thanks to weight reduction and aerodynamic modifications. Among its features we have the shock absorbers Multimatic derived from GT competitions, equipped with fixed adjustment optimized for use on the track.
The high-load carbon fiber appendages on the front bumper allow the car to get up to 10 kg more vertical load.
Ferrari 296 GTS spec
Motor
- Type: V6 – 120 ° – turbo – dry sump
- Total displacement: 2992 cm3
- Bore and stroke: 88mm x 82mm
- Maximum power of the internal combustion engine: 663 hp at 8000 rpm.
- Maximum hybrid system power: 610 kW (830 hp) at 8000 rpm.
- Maximum torque: 740 Nm at 6250 rpm.
- Maximum engine speed: 8,500 rpm.
- Compression ratio: 9.4: 1
- High voltage battery capacity: 7.45 kWh
Dimensions and weights
- Length: 4,565 mm
- Width: 1,958 mm
- Height: 191 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,600 mm
- Front track: 1,665 mm
- Rear track: 1,632 mm
- Dry weight: 1,540 kg
- Dry weight / power ratio: 1.86 kg / hp
- Weight distribution: 40.5% ant. / 59.5% post.
- Rear bench capacity: 49 liters
- Tank capacity: 65 liters
Tires and rims
- Front: 245/35 ZR 20 J9.0
- Rear: 305/35 ZR 20 J11.0
Brakes
- Front: 398 x 223 x 38 mm
- Rear: 360 x 233 x 32mm
Transmission and gearbox
- Gearbox: F1 dual-clutch and 8-speed
Electronic controls
- eSSC: eTC, eDiff, SCM, FDE2.0, EPS, ABS Evo, 6w-CDS sensor; Performance ABS / EBD with energy recovery
Performance
- Maximum speed:> 330 km / h
- 0-100km / h: 2.9s
- 0-200 km / h: 7.6 s
- 200-0 km / h: 107 m
- Fiorano lap time: 1 ’21 ”80
New Ferrari 296 GTS photo
Video of the new Ferrari 296 GTS
