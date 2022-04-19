.flaticon.flaticon-piston: before, .flaticon-timing-belt: before, .flaticon-tachometer: before, .flaticon-autolift: before {font-size: 44px; color: # 333; text-align: center; display: block; width: 100px; } .icons-main-number {font-size: 24px; }

New Ferrari 296 GTS, the most recent evolution of the Maranello-based 2-seater, mid-rear engine spider sports berlinetta concept. L’sports car plug-in hybrid uses the new engine 663 hp 120 ° turbo V6 coupled to a electric motor able to deliver further 122 kW (167 hp) previewed on the 296 GTB.

This is the first 6-cylinder in history for a road spider car that bears the Prancing Horse logo: his own 830 hp in total they offer incredible performances, in keeping with Ferrari tradition.

Ferrari 296 GTS plug-in hybrid, traction characteristics

The plug-in electrical system (PHEV) of the 296 GTS guarantees a very high usability, the zeroing of the response to the pedal and 25 km of full-electric range.

New Ferrari 296 GTS Spider and Assetto Fiorano

For the first time on a spider, Ferrari offers this rear-wheel drive plug-in hybrid architecture (PHEV) in which the internal combustion engine MGU-K (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic) is integrated into an electric motor at the rear capable of delivering up to 122 kW (167 hp), which derives from the application in Formula 1 and inherits its name. To be exact it is an a double rotor axial flow and single stator.

The introduction of the hybrid system was offset by several elements, including the weight of the V6 (-30 kg compared to the Ferrari V8 of previous similar applications) and extensive use of lightweight materials. These technical solutions have led to the achievement of a dry weight of only 1,540 kgat the top of the category as regards the weight / power ratio (1.86 kg / hp).

The Ferrari 296 GTS spider is an 830hp plug-in hybrid supercar

The thermal and electric units on the Ferrari plug-in hybrid communicate via a called actuator TMA (Transition Manager Actuator) which allows both joint use for a maximum power of 830 hpand the use of the electric motor only.

The powertrain architecture also includes the 8-speed DCT gearbox already seen on SF90 Stradale, Ferrari Roma, Ferrari Portofino M, SF90 Spider and 296 GTBL’TMA actuator for the decoupling of electric machine and heat engine, the drums high voltage with a capacity of 7.45 kWh and theinverter aimed at managing electric motors.

Ferrari 296 GTS plug-in hybrid battery

The high-voltage battery located behind the seats in the car floor has a capacity of 7.45 kWh. To minimize volume and weight, the cooling system, cell compression and fixings are integrated in a single component. The modules contain 80 cells connected to each other in series.

Each Cell Supervisor Controller is installed directly in the modules, in order to maximize the volume and weight reduction.

The weight of the hybrid system was offset by the use of lightweight materials

L’inverter of the 296 GTS instead is based on two silicone modules in parallel whose power delivery mode has been optimized to obtain the torque increase of the MGU-K a 315 Nm.

Features Ferrari 296 GTS, as is

The RHT rigid retractable roof guarantees great comfort on board. With an open roof it draws sporty and streamlined lines, while a closed roof the silhouette remains very faithful to that of the 296 GTB. The lightweight solution takes 14 seconds to lower or rise, even in motion up to 45 km / h.

Front view of the Ferrari 296 GTS spider

Since the dividing line between the car body and the RHT has been placed above the B pillar, the folding roof is divided into two parts housed above the front of the engine, safeguarding heat dissipation characteristics and design balance.

It was indeed possible to introduce a glass panel in the rear part of the engine compartment that reveals the new V6, a true technological gem of this car.

Rear view of the Ferrari 296 GTS spider

With the top open, the passenger compartment and rear are separated by a rear window in electrically height-adjustable glass that guarantees optimal comfort with the roof open even at high speeds.

Ferrari 296 GTS Assetto Fiorano

The 296 GTS is also available under construction Fiorano set-up for those who want to further increase performance, especially on the track, thanks to weight reduction and aerodynamic modifications. Among its features we have the shock absorbers Multimatic derived from GT competitions, equipped with fixed adjustment optimized for use on the track.

Ferrari 296 GTS in Assetto Fiorano

The high-load carbon fiber appendages on the front bumper allow the car to get up to 10 kg more vertical load.

Ferrari 296 GTS spec

Motor

Type: V6 – 120 ° – turbo – dry sump

Total displacement: 2992 cm 3

Bore and stroke: 88mm x 82mm

Maximum power of the internal combustion engine: 663 hp at 8000 rpm.

Maximum hybrid system power: 610 kW (830 hp) at 8000 rpm.

Maximum torque: 740 Nm at 6250 rpm.

Maximum engine speed: 8,500 rpm.

Compression ratio: 9.4: 1

High voltage battery capacity: 7.45 kWh

Dimensions and weights

Length: 4,565 mm

Width: 1,958 mm

Height: 191 mm

Wheelbase: 2,600 mm

Front track: 1,665 mm

Rear track: 1,632 mm

Dry weight: 1,540 kg

Dry weight / power ratio: 1.86 kg / hp

Weight distribution: 40.5% ant. / 59.5% post.

Rear bench capacity: 49 liters

Tank capacity: 65 liters

Tires and rims

Front: 245/35 ZR 20 J9.0

Rear: 305/35 ZR 20 J11.0

Brakes

Front: 398 x 223 x 38 mm

Rear: 360 x 233 x 32mm

Transmission and gearbox

Gearbox: F1 dual-clutch and 8-speed

Electronic controls

eSSC: eTC, eDiff, SCM, FDE2.0, EPS, ABS Evo, 6w-CDS sensor; Performance ABS / EBD with energy recovery

Performance

Maximum speed:> 330 km / h

0-100km / h: 2.9s

0-200 km / h: 7.6 s

200-0 km / h: 107 m

Fiorano lap time: 1 ’21 ”80

New Ferrari 296 GTS photo

Video of the new Ferrari 296 GTS

Ferrari 296 GTS plug-in hybrid VIDEO

