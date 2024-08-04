On Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. (Mexico time), the UANL Tigersled by Veljko Paunovic, faced the Inter Miamiwho is the current leader of the MLS and was looking to finish as group leaders in the 2024 CUP Leagues.
In the first half, Juan Brunetta had already delighted the fans with a goal that allowed them to go into the break with a 1-0 lead. In the second half, Tigres dropped their level of play a bit and Inter Miami took full advantage of this with a penalty kick from Campana. Everything seemed to be going to a penalty shootout, but then Juan Pablo Vigón scored the second goal of the night, which allowed Tigres to win the match 2-1 and finish as group leader.
The feline squad finished as the leader of its group in the East 3, therefore, it will face the second place team in the East 6, between August 7 and 9. Its rival could be the Tuzos of Pachuca or Toronto, depending on how they finish in their match on Sunday, at 6:00 p.m.
It should be noted that both teams already know what it is like to eliminate Tigres UANL from an international tournament. Pachuca beat them in a final and Toronto eliminated them in the quarterfinals. Both in the CONCACAF Champions CUP.
As for the Liga MX tournament, activities will resume on Friday, August 23, although Tigres will play the match corresponding to matchday five of the Apertura 2024 tournament on Saturday, August 24, when they will host Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara at 9:00 p.m. If Tigres manages to make it to the final, this match could be postponed.
#Featured #Note #Tigres #Inter #Miami
