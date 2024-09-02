Sunday, September 1, 2024, Olympic University Stadium field. It is the sixth date of the 2024 Apertura tournament, and the UANL Tigers visit the UNAM Pumasin what looks set to be one of the tightest matches of the day.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday five of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended in a 2-2 draw. The match took place on the ‘Volcán’ Universitario pitch.
Pumas started the match winning with a goal from former Rayado player Rogelio Funes Mori. However, Ozziel Herrera tied the game from the penalty spot, and just a couple of minutes later, Uruguayan midfielder Fernando Gorriarán scored a great goal that allowed his team to turn the score around before the break.
Goalie: Fernando Tapia
Defenses: Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Joaquim and Jesus Angulo
Midfielders: Fernando Gorriaran and Rafael Carioca
Attacking midfielders: Ozziel Herrera, Juan Brunetta and Diego Lainez
Front: André-Pierre Gignac
Goalie: Julio Gonzalez
Defenses: Pablo Bennevendo, Lisandro Magallan, Nathanael Ananias, Ruben Duarte and Robert Ergas
Defensive Midfielders: Ulises Rivas and Jorge Caicedo
Attacking midfielders: Piero Quispe and Cesar Huerta
Front: Rogelio Funes Mori
After the FIFA date, Tigres UANL will receive the visit of Atlético San Luis, on Friday, September 13, at 8:05 p.m. (Mexico time). This will be the first famous ‘Botanero Friday’ for Tigres, since it signed with TV Azteca to broadcast its home games.
The last time Tigres UANL and Atlético San Luis faced each other was on matchday four of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended in a victory for Tigres, by a score of 2-1. The match took place on the field of the Alfonso Lastras stadium.
