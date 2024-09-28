On the night of Friday, September 27, 2024, on the University ‘Volcán’ field, the UANL Tigers they face the Green Lion Belliesfor the match corresponding to matchday number ten of the Apertura 2024 tournament.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Joaquim Pereira and Jesús Angulo
Midfielders: Fernando Gorriarán and Rafael Carioca
Offensive midfielders: Ozziel Herrera, Sebastián Córdova and Uriel Antuna
Front: André-Pierre Gignac
Goalie: White
Defenses: Moreno, Barreiro, Bellón and Reyes
Midfielders: Mendoza, Guardado, Estrada and Hernández
Fronts: Alvarado and Cabral
After playing the first forty-five minutes of the game, Tigres and León are tied 1-1. The Esmeraldas were in charge of opening the scoring, through the former player of the Monterrey Soccer Club, ‘Platano’ Alvarado.
However, at minute thirty-five of the first half, shortly after ‘Platano’ Alvarado’s second goal of the night was disallowed for a previous foul against Tigres, Uriel Antuna served for Gignac, who took advantage of his experience and finished off with a header, leaving Alfonso Blanco with no chance.
Los Esmeraldas are the second team that has faced Tigres UANL on the famous ‘botanero Friday’. A tradition for TV Azteca, which is the new home of Tigres UANL. The first match under this scheme was played against Atlético San Luis, which also meant the return of Nahuel Guzmán Palomeque, after completing his eleven-game suspension.
The last time these two squads had faced each other, it was on day one of the Clausura 2024 tournament, and the match ended 2-1, in favor of the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León. This commitment took place at the León stadium.
