Friday, September 13, 2024, the ‘Volcán’ Universitario court. The UANL Tigers They received a visit from the Athletic San Luisfor the match corresponding to matchday seven of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
This match has several elements that make it a special game. First of all, it represents the return of Nahuel Guzmán Palomeque to the Tigres UANL goal. Let us remember that he was suspended for eleven games, after the incident with the laser, in the Regio derby, against Club de Fútbol Monterrey.
Another important aspect of this match is the fact that their star signing Uriel Auntuna will be a starter, and lastly, that this is Tigres’ first match on the famous ‘Botanero Friday’ since they forged their new alliance with TV Azteca.
The match was even. Atlético San Luis tried to play out and Tigres put pressure on the players from Potosi. At the start of the match, a goal by Uriel Antuna was disallowed, and when everything was going back and forth, Juan Brunetta made a mistake, left his leg up and committed a foul on Sanabria. The referee had given him a yellow card, but after consulting with the VAR he decided to send him off.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Joaquim Pereira and Jesus Angulo
Holding Midfielder: Rafael Carioca and Fernando Gorriaran
Attacking midfielders: Uriel Antuna, Juan Brunetta and Ozziel Herrera
Front: André-Pierre Gignac
Goalie: Sanchez
Defenses: Najera, Dominguez, Aguila and Chavez
Midfielders: Guemez, Sanabria, Dourado and Macias
Forwards: Salles-Lamonge and Bonatini
The last time these two teams met was on matchday four of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 2-1 in favor of Tigres, with goals from Sebastián Córdova and Juan Brunetta. The match took place on the field of the Alfonso Lastras stadium.
