It is Saturday, August 31, 2024, BBVA stadium field. The Monterrey Football Club is receiving a visit from the Red Devils of Tolucafor the match corresponding to matchday number six of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday six of the 2024 Clausura tournament. The match ended in a goalless draw. The match took place on the BBVA stadium pitch.
The first half of the match is underway, and the visitors have taken the lead on the scoreboard, thanks to former Club de Fútbol Monterrey footballer: Jesús Gallardo. Here we leave you the goal with which Toluca is beating Rayados in the duel corresponding to matchday six of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Victor Guzman, Stefan Medina, Erick Gutierrez, Gerardo Arteaga
Midfielders: Oliver Torres, ‘Cork’ Rodriguez, Sergio Canales
Forwards: Jordi Cortizo, Johan Vázquez, Germán Berterame
Goalie: Tiago Volpi
Defenses: Luan García, Bruno Méndez, Jesús Gallardo, Brian García
Midfielders: Marcel Ruiz, Frankie Amaya, ‘Canelo’ Angulo
Forwards: Juanpi Dominguez, Alexis Vega, Paulinho Dias
For the seventh date of the 2024 Apertura tournament, Club de Fútbol Monterrey will visit Santos Laguna at the TSM stadium field, next Saturday, September 14, at 8:45 p.m. (Mexico time).
The last time these two teams met, the match ended 2-0 in favor of La Pandilla. The match took place on the TSM stadium pitch.
#Featured #note #Monterrey
Leave a Reply