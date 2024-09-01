It’s Saturday, August 31st, and the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara They face the Braves of Ciudad Juarezon the Akron stadium field, for the match corresponding to matchday number six of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday six of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 2-1 in favor of the Rebaño Sagrado. This match also took place on the Akron stadium field.
This time, Chivas started winning the match with a goal from ‘Hormiga’ González in just the first minute. Juárez FC has not been able to come back into the match, and in just forty-five minutes, Chivas is already winning 4-0.
Goalie: Raul Rangel
Defenses: Antonio Briseño, ‘Tiba’ Sepulveda, Alan Mozo, Jose Castillo
Midfielders: Fernando Beltran ‘Bear’ Gonzalez, Erick Gutierrez
Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Cade Cowell, Armando González
Goalie: Benny Diaz
Defenses: Carlos Salcedo, Moisés Mosquera, José Abella, Ralph Orquin
Midfielders: Diego Campillo, Dieter Villalpando, Jonathan Gonzalez
Forwards: Jairo Torres, Aviles Hurtado, Angel Zaldivar
The next match for Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara will be against none other than Águilas del América, in another edition of the national classic. The match will take place on the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium field on Saturday, September 14, at 6:30 p.m.
The last time these two teams met in a Liga MX match was in the semifinals of the 2024 Clausura tournament. The match ended 1-0 in favor of the Azulcremas, who advanced to the final and later became two-time champions of national soccer.
#Featured #note #Chivas
Leave a Reply