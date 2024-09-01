🔥 WHAT A WAY TO SEND HER TO THE CAGE, @FERBBELTRAN! WE SHOUT IT LIKE THIS IN @PRIMEVIDEOMX!🔥

🖥️ Follow the match LIVE here 👉 https://t.co/2VrvW7iwXZ pic.twitter.com/7wRXoOyGPI

— CHIVAS (@Chivas) August 31, 2024