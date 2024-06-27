At this time, the The Mexican Futbol selection is facing the Venezuelan team, in the match corresponding to matchday number two of Group B, in the Copa America 2024.
It was the first minutes of the second half when the Venezuelan National Team found themselves with a penalty in their favor, which was converted by Salomón Rondón, and, at this moment, the vinotinto is hoping to advance to the next round.
Those led by Jaime Lozano, arrive at this match against Venezuela with the peace that comes from having won their duel corresponding to date one, against the Jamaican team, where although the team did not show great football and even finished asking for the hour, he did do just enough to have, until now, destiny in his hands.
And if they beat the Venezuelan National Team, who also won their first match of the tournament, defeating Ecuador 2-1, going against all predictions, those led by Jaime Lozano would practically be tying their ticket to the next round. Vital for Maestro Lozano’s theme of continuity.
The Venezuelan National Team surprised strangers, after defeating the Ecuadorian National Team 2-1 on matchday number one of Group B. However, the result was not the work of chance. The Venezuelans are doing things very well in CONMEBOL, and this continental tournament can give them a great morale boost for what is to come in the qualifiers.
The vinotinto attack has well-known names in Mexican soccer. The goal, for example, rests under the boots of the Tuzos del Pachuca footballer: Salomón Rondón, while, a little behind him, Yeferson Soteldo, who was just one tournament with the Tigres team, has fun with the ball. Even though his numbers were nothing out of this world, he did steal several smiles from the Auriazul fans.
#Featured #note
Leave a Reply