The The Mexican Futbol selection shares a group with the Venezuelan National Team, whom they are currently facing, on the field of the SoFi stadium, in Inglewood, California, for the match corresponding to day number two of Group B, in the Copa America 2024.
When the players who would take the field in the second half were being announced, many were surprised not to see César Montes among the starters. The news soon broke that the ‘Cubby’, who wore the captain’s badge after the unfortunate injury of Edson Álvarez, also had to leave due to an injury.
Bad news for Mexico, which is falling 1-0 against Venezuela. The Vinotino’s goal was scored by Tuzos del Pachuca’s scorer, Salomón Robles, from the eleven steps.
Tonight’s match between the Mexican National Soccer Team and the Venezuelan team is of utmost importance for the aspirations of both teams, since both the tricolor and the vinotinto added three points in the first matchday, against the Jamaican National Team and the Ecuadorian National Team, respectively.
What makes the result of this meeting so important? Simple. Since the Copa América is a tournament where the groups are made up of four teams, adding six practically guarantees your pass to the next round. Something obligatory for those directed by Jaime Lozano; pleasant surprise for Venezuelans.
And although injuries are always aspects to regret in any soccer player, the truth is that, on some occasions, it is precisely the injury of an unfortunate person that opens the doors to another who trained hard and who, due to tactical reasons, did not reach the goal. sneak into the starting eleven.
This is what happened with the Monterrey Football Club midfielder: Luis Romo, who came on to replace the injured Edson Álvarez, provided the assist for the goal in Mexico 1 Jamaica 0 and was part of the ideal eleven on matchday one in the Cup America 2024.
It should be noted that Jaime Lozano tried different lineups in which Luis Romo appeared as a starter, since the football level that the Rayados player was going through seemed superlative to him. However, in the end it was decided to leave him on the bench, and it was not until Edson Álvarez was injured that Jimmy did not think twice and sent him to the field in a shock that is proving to be of great help.
