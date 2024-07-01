Sunday, June 30, 2024, at the University of Phoenix Stadium, the The Mexican Futbol selection They face the Ecuadorian National Team, in the match corresponding to matchday three of Group B, in the Copa America 2024.
In the first minutes of the game, the tricolor team dangerously approached the Ecuadorian area. In a cross into the area, the ball touched the hand of an Ecuadorian defender, in what, for many, could well have been marked as a penalty. But this did not happen, the whistler did not even consult with the VAR and Mexico and Ecuador continue to tie it 0-0.
Mexico will go into this match with the obligation to win in order to advance to the quarter-finals of the Cup. For the Ecuadorian squad, on the other hand, a draw is enough to qualify; Venezuela would consolidate its position as group leader. It should be noted that Argentina would be the rival that Jimmy Lozano’s team would face in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Copa América.
Goalie: Julio González
Defenses: Gerardo Arteaga, Johan Vásquez, César Montes and Jorge Sánchez
Midfielders: Luis Chávez, Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda
Attackers: Julián Quiñones, Santiago Giménez and César: the ‘Chino’ Huerta
Without a doubt, the main surprise in the starting eleven of the Mexican Soccer Team is the absence of Uriel Antuna, since his place on the field will be covered by the Pumas UNAM player: César, the ‘Chino’ Huerta.
