Wednesday, June 26, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California. The The Mexican Futbol selection is facing the Venezuelan National Team, who surprised everyone and everyone on matchday one of the Copa America 2024beating Ecuador 2-1.
Mexico started the game better, in the first minutes they approached the vinotinto area. Venezuela began to worry them, and, however, Jimmy Lozano’s team found themselves with a dangerous ball, but Santi Giménez failed to score and it remains 0-0.
The fact that the Mexican Soccer Team has started by winning its participation in this Copa América 2024, was pure oxygen for, for the national squad as such, yes, but above all for Jaime Lozano, who from the first moment has generated many doubts among the fans, and that, if he does not do a good job in the continental competition, he could leave the bench much sooner than expected.
And although injuries are always aspects to regret in any soccer player, the truth is that, on some occasions, it is precisely the injury of an unfortunate person that opens the doors to another who trained hard and who, due to tactical reasons, did not reach the goal. sneak into the starting eleven.
This is what happened with the Monterrey Football Club midfielder: Luis Romo, who came on to replace the injured Edson Álvarez, provided the assist for the goal in Mexico 1 Jamaica 0 and was part of the ideal eleven on matchday one in the Cup America 2024.
