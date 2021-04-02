Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Tomorrow «Saturday» Sharjah Longines Racecourse will organize its seventh and closing concert for horses for the 2020-2021 season, and includes 3 runs sponsored by the festival of races of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in addition to the Cup of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the fifth and president.

“Distinguished”, a two-time winner in Abu Dhabi, tops the nominations for the main round of the Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Cup for a distance of 1700 (prestige), and competes against “Era Al Khalediah II”, the winner in Abu Dhabi, and “Hazim Al Thunder” and “Monfar”, the two winners in the track. Eye.

The sponsorship of the racing festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan begins with the first half of local production horses for a distance of 1000 meters under the auspices of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and the most prominent competitor is “F Thaer”, the winner in the last participation, and is competing for the title “Dhafra” and “Shawwal”.

The second round, sponsored by the International Festival, was dedicated to the domestic production horses for a distance of 2000 meters for beginners under the auspices of Etisalat. The competition is led by “Qasim” led by Fabrice Veron, and among the competing horses, “Adla”, which ranked third in its last participation, in addition to “Hashima”.

“Ashjan” is seeking to achieve its second victory in Sharjah this season, when it competes in the third-term challenge under the auspices of the festival. It was allocated to the local production horses for a distance of 1,700 meters, under the auspices of the National Archives, and with the participation of 16 horses, including “F Athbah” and “Abu Musa”.

The fourth round was devoted to purebred horses for a distance of 1700 meters (par) with the participation of 16 horses. The most prominent of the participating horses was “Coast Sky”, the winner of the Jebel Ali track, and “Falcon Claus” and “Miniaturst”, who won twice in Al Ain and Sharjah, compete with him.

The ceremony concludes with the Sharjah Marathon race for horses aged 5 years and over, for a distance of 2,700 meters, with the participation of 10 horses, of which “AF Al-Bahir” stands out and is expected to compete with his companion in the stable, “AF Al-Mahalil”, and “Basma” led by the knight Fabrice Veron.