The feature film Sweet Dreams by 36-year-old Ena Sendijarević is the big winner at the Golden Calves gala in the Utrecht City Theater. The makers were called to the stage six times on Friday: best film, direction, leading role, supporting role, costume and camera work.

Sendijarević’s second feature film is about the Dutch colonial experience in Indonesia. In the interwar period, plantation owner Agathe (Renée Soutendijk) gets rid of her husband Jan, and his corpse disappears without a trace. Cornelis, his son who has emigrated to the Netherlands, would like to sell the sugar plantation as quickly as possible, but his half-brother Karel, the illegitimate son of the Indonesian housekeeper, turns out to be the heir. In this wild, satirical allegory, old ‘ethical’ colonialism collides with neo-colonial rapacity and growing Indonesian nationalism.

Sweet Dreams debuted this summer at the Locarno Film Festival and also won prizes there, including for Renée Soutendijk’s leading role as black widow Agathe. She also won this gender-neutral Golden Calf for best leading role in Utrecht last year, her second since her Golden Calf as best actress in The Ice Cream Parlour (1985). Actor Florian Myjer won the Golden Calf for best supporting role as Cornelis’ nervous son.

Moving account

Best documentary was My big brother by Mercedes Stalenhoef, an intimate and moving account of grieving after the suicide of a son and brother. Best TV series Santoswhich premiered this week at the Dutch Film Festival: about love in the shadow of drug trafficking.

For the film world it was the ‘clean sweep’ of Sweet Dreams a matter of sweeping crumbs. The scenario of El Houb (Shariff Nasr, Philip Delmaar) won a Golden Calf: an exploration of Moroccan attitudes surrounding homosexuality in which a son comes out of the closet by paradoxically locking himself in the pantry.

Kiddo won best editing and sound design, a strong youth film where the girl Lu is kidnapped from her foster home by her flamboyant, unstable Polish mother and learns hard truths about her along the way. Jaap van Heusdens The Man from Rome won best music: a film about miracles as comfort in a village struggling with the trauma of a school shooting.

Sweltering demolition site

Best production design was for the sultry demolition site that forms the backdrop to the coming-of-age drama Summer coat, about pre-adolescent Brian who is saddled with caring for his disabled brother in his dysfunctional father’s mobile home. This closing film of the NFF also won the Dutch film criticism prize. The arthouse prize of the so-called ‘Forum of Directors’ went to That afternoon by Nafiss Nia, about the endless wait of an unwanted asylum seeker.

Digna Sinke won the Golden Calf for Film Culture, an oeuvre prize for her fifty years as a director, screenwriter and producer of films such as Belle van Zuylen (1994) and Save, or how to live (2018). In her speech she promised to use the prize “to continue for a while”.

There were few political statements with these Golden Calves. However, before the presentation of the last Calf, the ceremony was stopped for a minute and a half to draw attention to climate change. You could donate to Film for Future and Extinction Rebellion via a QR code on the screen. Afterwards, the parties stood in the foyer to talk about campaigning. Emma Evelein used her Golden Calf for Best Short Film to draw attention to the calf: “We want to represent so many beautiful stories with these statues, why should theirs be [echte kalveren, red.] then not?”

The Golden Calves are voted on by the more than 680 film professionals of the Dutch Academy For Film (DAFF), modeled on the American Academy Awards, or Oscars. That system replaced the discredited jury system in 2015, although professional juries still deal with short films, short documentaries and TV series. Commercial audience films, which complained loudly because the Dutch Film Academy would only reward arthouse, have their own Golden Calf for which the public votes via the internet. That prize went to multi-cultural comedy The Tattas. Actor Sem van der Horst accepted the prize Tatta-style in reception: “Thanks Niffos, we will fix this G!”

Golden Calves 2023

Best movie: Sweet DreamsErik Glijnis, Leontine Petit. Best direction: Sweet DreamsEna Sendijarević. Best Leading Role: Sweet DreamsRenée Soutendijk. Best Supporting Actor: Sweet DreamsFlorian Myjer. Best camera work: Sweet DreamsEmo Weemhoff. Best case scenario: El HoubShariff Nasr, Philip Delmaar. Best editing: KiddoFatih Tura. Best Drama Series: Santos. Best feature documentary: My big brotherMercedes Stalenhoef. Golden Calf of the Public: The Tattas.