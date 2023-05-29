Although many already knew, Jailyne Ojeda is the protagonist of the video, She dances Alone Featherweight and Armed Link, but what some do not know is that the model was the one who changed the entire video, because the idea was different, since she did not like that it would appear until the final part.

It was on a podcast, where Jailyne Ojeda He confessed that the script was very different from what we see today, as there would be very short models, as well as racing cars competing, a situation that the audience did not like at all. american model who would have given up the project upon seeing the video.

“They sent me the scenes of the video, I was going to see how dwarfs, as well as dancing in a pole, I was going to see a scene with bottles and a party, I was going to see how car races, I was going to see pure things that had nothing to do with do with the song”, commented Jailyne Ojeda.

After seeing the script, the businesswoman also spoke to Featherweight to tell him that she would not appear in the video, since she already had an agenda with 6ix9ine, in addition to the fact that she did not think that her role would be null, so Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija had to change the idea which in the end his partner liked who was fascinated.

It is worth mentioning that it had been said for a long time that Jailyne Ojeda had an affair with Featherweight, since they were seen very together in Disney, but in the end it was commented that the two formed a great friendship when making the video for Ella Baila Sola.

