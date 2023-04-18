Mexico.-Featherweight is “on the horns of the moon”, Well, with his songs he has managed to conquer an audience of all ages and mainly young people follow him on social networks, especially.

Featherweight is the singer of the moment and ‘Ella baila sola’ is her recent musical success, which is heard on all platforms and with her concerts she achieves full houses.

Featherweight, emerged on Tik Tok, has positioned itself as one of the greatest exponents of lying down corridos and in them he combines trap and rap, which has worked for him.

This 23-year-old singer from Jalisco dresses fashionably, which also attracts attention and his fans continually compliment him on his good taste in clothing.

Precisely on TikTok, the sneakeropen account analyzes how you dress Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija (his real name) and talks about the clothing brands she wears, also how much money could be spent on her.

While surprising with a Gucci Jumbo gg cwith a value of 61,651 Mexican pesos, He also does it by wearing a cap with a value of almost five thousand pesos, according to the indicated medium.

Featherweight loves to feel and look good, so he would spare no expense to buy what he wants and looks good on him, such is the case of a monogram print maxi bermuda shorts from Balmain, which has a price of around twelve thousand pesos.

Featherweight, singer of other songs such as ‘La Bebé’, ‘PCR’ and ‘El Azul’, is also happy to use outfits from the Burberry fashion house, for which he has been captured wearing a set that would cost approximately 32 thousand pesos.

To this famous singer of lying down corridos too He is fascinated by Louis Vuitton clothes, Well, he wore a monogram gradient hoddie that would cost almost 23 thousand pesos.

Featherweight can afford to buy himself not only the clothes he wants, but other things as they are the product of his work and he enjoys it to the fullest.

