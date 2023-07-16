The singer Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, known as Featherweight, does not stop sweeping digital platforms, for his actions, look and above all, for his music, which is why many users usually add them in the background of their videos, as is the case of a Mexican entrepreneur who teaches how to make the best breads.

Along with the rhythm of Featherweight, nicknamed the double P, netizens They discovered the most beautiful baker in Mexico, who causes a sensation on TikTok, for his marketing strategy when promoting his venture.

The story of Nicole and Liz, young people from Uruapan who have thousands of followers, when teaching that faced with the difficulties of acquiring economic income, they decided to start a business, a bakery, which has caused a furor on social networks.

In Mexico, there is a great history of the culture of bread, since there are different types of said food, for this reason, the girls decided to start their business, called ‘Mileatimx’.

The entrepreneurs, through the TikTok digital platform, have shown from the beginning of their venture, how they adapt the space, clean, accommodate and buy everything they need.

Likewise, they have shared different parts of their process to start their venture, as well as have shown what The empanadas are delicious.

One of the viral videos, with the most interactions from Nicole Quiroz’s account, is the one she shared with the description: “Join us on this adventure called ‘Mileati-Mx'”, while in the background, it has the audio of ‘She dances Alone‘, theme of Armed Link and Featherweight.

During the recording, the entrepreneurs from Uruapan, Michoacán, showed their passion for confectionery, this while cooking the empanadas, as well as the great relationship they have when working together.

