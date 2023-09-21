Featherweight He has not only been characterized by being a successful singer at the level, but also by being very splendid with his work team, proof of which was spending more than 32 thousand dollars in luxury tennis shoes with his staff, making it clear that he doesn’t care about anything.

And many artists only share luxuries with their manager or those closest to them, but in the case of Peso Pluma he made an exception, because he bought all his workers luxury Nike brand tennis shoes, which are excessively expensive, triggering reactions. all types.

In the video you can see Featherweight talking to the person in charge of the place, while her work team chooses the best tennis shoes in the place, which caused astonishment among Internet users, who would like to ask the person for a job. Lady GaGa performersince they let them know.

“$32,000 dollars in pesos is like 600,000 pesos”, “that’s how I also buy at the flea market for 20 dollars a pair”, “I want some Featherweights too, send them to me to Santa Cruz California”, “He who can can and the one who is not only happy because I buy from everyone, bravo for him,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that Peso Pluma has just canceled his next concert in Tijuana, as he preferred his safety rather than risking both himself and the public, something that his fans applauded.

