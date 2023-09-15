Success continues to smile at you Featherweightsince it was recently presented at the Arre Festival, in CDMX, and last Tuesday at the MTV Video Music Awards, where he was approached by the media. In the last event, he is questioned about how much money he spends on his clothes.

Featherweight, 24 years old, who was part of the MTV Video Music Awardsconfessed how much money he spends on clothes for the exclusive use of his presentations, and about the outfit he was wearing he mentioned that he had invested around 50 dollars.

Double P spent four thousand dollars for the vest and another two thousand for the shirt, pants and gloves, her tennis shoes cost her $1,200, the watch is valued at about $70,000, which would amount to more than two million 375 thousand Mexican pesos.

Featherweight Instagram Photo

After revealing the fortune that Featherweight is spent on their clothes, immediately comments on social networks can be read about the subject and these are some:

“With the clothes I buy another house”“At first I didn’t understand in the end either” or “If only I would also invest money in taking singing, vocalization and tuning classes BECAUSE At the awards he revealed that he DOES NOT have a voice and that he cannot reach the notes.”

Featherweight shone on the stage of the MTV Video Music Awards, His presentation goes down in history as it is the first time he performs at said event and his fans were delighted with his show, where he sang several of his musical hits.

Featherweight, 24 years old, established as a singer in the Mexican regional. Instagram photo

This was the first time in history, the Mexican regional, particularly within the corridos tumbados, that a singer like Peso Pluma was the sensation and excited the public; He drew attention to celebrities like Taylor Swift He started dancing to his music.

Featherweight He released his first studio album in 2020, titled ‘Ah y qué?’, the second the following year, ‘Efectos secondary’, but fame came to him during 2022, after collaborating with singers such as Luis R Conriquez, Natanael Cano and Eslabón Armado .

Join our chat and receive news from Shows on WhatsApp