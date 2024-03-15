Featherweight reappears at a musical event in Austin and charges against the press: “All their comments make me sick”

Euphoric and with a fed up tone, Peso Pluma moves on stage and addresses his audience to talk about what has been said about him in recent weeks. Shouts and applause of encouragement accompany him in what was going to be his last song of the set that he had prepared for the occasion, but first he had to get something off his chest: “I'm on stage for you.”

The 3,000 attendees, who gathered this Wednesday to see one of the most important current references in Latin American music, poured out their support for every word of the singer at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas, which served as the stage for the musical event that the magazine had organized Rolling Stone within the framework of the South by Southwest Festival (SXSW) to highlight the talents of the future. The videos of his presentation, which began to come to light on Thursday night on social networks such as TikTok or YouTube, affected the moment in which the artist “shut up” and attacked the media: “To the media and the press, keep talking. Keep talking motherfuckers [sigan hablando hijos de puta, recalcaba en inglés] Because, you know something? All your comments and opinions make me sick.”

The reappearance and venting against the media of Hassan Kabande, 24, better known by his stage name Featherweight, occurs after more than a month in which he was absent, a time in which his name was the subject of headlines due to rumors. and controversies related to his personal life. The first of them had to do with his breakup with singer Nicki Nicole due to alleged infidelity. The love story between the two musicians, born behind the scenes and fueled by the hypotheses of fans on networks, had been confirmed last November with a kiss during the Argentine artist's concert in Mexico City. However, the relationship between the two ended in mid-February due to a viral video on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) in which the man from Jalisco appears in Las Vegas accompanied by a woman whose identity has not been revealed.

“Respect is a necessary part of love. What is loved is respected, what is respected is cared for. With great pain, know that I found out in the same way as you, thank you for the love you are sending me,” Nicole Denise Cuccose, as the Argentine artist is called, wrote on her Instagram account, hinting at Kabande's infidelity.

To the author of Lady Gagaone of their most recent songs, which took its first international steps last year on the stage of The Tonight Showthe most successful program on late-night television in the United States —hosted by Jimmy Fallon—, singing the hit She dances Alone of the group Eslabón Armando and who closed 2023 as one of the most listened to artists on Spotify's global charts, 2024 began in a turbulent way. His invitation to participate in the Viña del Mar Festival, in Chile—one of the most important on the continent—was questioned due to the apology for drug trafficking in his lyrics. The accusation against the artist came through an opinion column by Chilean sociologist Alberto Mayol in which he denounced the young man as a “promoter of narco culture.”

The scuffle between the festival organization and political figures of the South American country continued for weeks, citing criticism that a public event, broadcast by a state channel, Televisión Nacional de Chile (TVN), was carried out with government funds. “Drug culture must be stopped in every corner,” argued René Lues, councilor of Viña del Mar, who requested the cancellation of the Show. Even representative Joanna Pérez, from the centrist Democrats party, presented a bill to prohibit the participation of artists who promote drug trafficking and other criminal activities in massive events financed with public resources.