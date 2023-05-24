the famous bank HSBC, has created a new festival in Mexico City, the ARRE HSBC Festival 2023which promises to present the most relevant singers of the regional mexican genreas well as the exponents of the ‘corridos lying down‘ that have caused a stir for several weeks.

Surely the first edition of the show will be an event that no one will be able to forget, since it will be attended by personalities who have monopolized the first places in the Spotify global chartsFeatherweight, Regulated Force and Nathanael Cano.

But not only will they be the figures that will appear in the show, but La Arrolladora Banda el Limón will also be part of the festival, which is why Debate brings you the full list of artists and groups that will be part of ARRE HSBC.

LIST OF SINGERS IN THE ‘ARRE HSBC’

The Northern Brothers

MP brand

Registered Trademark

Alice Villarreal

golden horse

chiquis

The Linares Cadets

Eden Munoz

Luis R. Conriquez

Duel

Heavy

Ramon Ayala

edwin luna

The legend

dannylux

Mafia

Sandra Echeverria

Yahritza and her Essence

majo aguilar

Edith Marquez

El Coyote and his Holy Land Band

Pattern Inheritance

My Band the Mexican

the sonorous dynamite

It should be noted that the festival will take place in the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September.

The sale of tickets to enjoy the event that promises to be one of the most successful in the Mexican territory will take place on May 30 and 31 in the modality BIG SALEexclusive to HSBC, and will have easy payment, 3, 5 and 10 months without interest.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp