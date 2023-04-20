Mexico.-The singer Peso Pluma is a true musical phenomenon, Well, in recent months he has become a great figure in the genre of lying down corridos and is sweeping all platforms.

‘She dances alone’ is the recent success of Featherweight and he is one of the most listened to, he also adds followers on social networks, where he has millions who daily are aware of his steps in music.

It was recently made public that Featherweight spends a fortune buying his clothes, Well, she loves brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton, so she doesn’t skimp to give herself her tastes and look at the latest fashion.

Now, in various news portals, the school in which Featherweight studied is alluded to and how much he paid for the monthly payment, for which many fans react stunned.

Featherweight studied at the Hidalgo English School, which is located in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico, whose current name is Community of Innovative Humans and it is known that the enrollment would amount to almost 13 thousand pesos for Baccalaureate and a monthly payment of almost 7 thousand pesos, this during 2016.

On its website, said institution mentions that it is “innovative, specialized in adolescents for middle and high school”, for which it enjoys prestige throughout the state of Jalisco.

Featherweight, 23 years old, after finishing his studies at the aforementioned institution, he entered secondary school and then went to live in New York, USA, where he would begin to interact more widely with music, especially with experts in that area and learned to play the guitar.

As revealed in his biography, during 2020 the singer released his first album ‘Live Record’ with songs like ‘La melena’, ‘Lo que me das’ and ‘Relajado voy’, with which he began to attract attention particularly among the youth.

Now Featherweight, whose real name is Hassan Emilio, He is one of the most successful, listened to and acclaimed in the Mexican regional as he has captured attention with his music and interpretive style.