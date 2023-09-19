Peso Pluma, the Mexican singer who made an impact with his debut in music, is currently facing one of the most challenging moments of his career. Recently, he received threats, allegedly from the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, with the aim of canceling his next presentation in Tijuana.

(You may be interested in: ‘I lost the desire to continue singing’: Arcángel after they launched a thong).

Hassan, the artist’s real name, decided to take precautions and has postponed several of his scheduled concerts in the United States.

The first of them, Originally scheduled for September 14 in Milwaukee, it has been rescheduled for November 4, according to a message posted on the official Twitter account of Fiserv Forum, the venue where the concert would take place.

The forum announced, without further explanation: “The Featherweight concert originally scheduled for September 14 has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 4. All previously purchased tickets will be accepted for the new date.”

(You may be interested in: Movie Day: step by step buying tickets for $6,000 for any movie).

The Peso Pluma concert originally scheduled for September 14th has been rescheduled to Saturday, November 4th. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. pic.twitter.com/vMvUPiPcHP — Fiserv Forum (@FiservForum) September 14, 2023

On September 15, another concert that the Mexican composer had scheduled in Illinois was also postponed. Local media reported that the organizers confirmed to the television network ABC that the new date will be October 29 and that the tickets already sold will be valid, but they did not reveal the reasons behind the cancellation.

Additionally, concerts scheduled for September 16 in Indianapolis and September 17 in Alabama also did not take place on the scheduled dates.

So far, neither the singer nor his work team have issued statements in this regard, which has given rise to speculation about whether these changes are related to the threats received from the criminal group.

Will Featherweight cancel his ‘show’ in Tijuana?

On September 12, in the early hours of the day, banners with messages addressed to Peso Pluma were placed in various places in Tijuana. These messages, written in red letters, urged the 24-year-old not to appear in the city, warning that this would be his last concert of his career.

Later on the same day, Tijuana Mayor Monserrat Caballero informed journalist Denisse Maerker that, due to security concerns, she was evaluating whether or not the event would take place. So far, she has not confirmed anything about it.

However, on the Ticketmaster page, the show in Tijuana is no longer being promoted, and the only concerts available are those in Zapopan in Jalisco, San Nicolás de los Garza in Nuevo León, and Foro Sol in Mexico City .

It is important to note that, until now, the singer has not issued any statement regarding the threats he has received.

More news

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from El Universal, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.