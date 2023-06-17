A night of banda music, luxuries, striking decoration and special guests is what the Mexican singer enjoyed Featherweight in its Birthday Party. Unfortunately the private event ended with an un child of 10 years hospitalized after a fall.

It all happened on the night of Thursday, July 15, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, where Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, better known in the artistic world as Featherweight celebrated its 24th birthday with a fabulous party in an exclusive room in the capital of Jalisco. However, what few imagined is that a boy of approximately 10 years old was trying to see the exclusive party from the roof of his house, continuing to the place of the event.

Unfortunately the boy had a terrible accident slip and fall from the roof. The fall caused delicate injuries for which the little boy had to be taken to a hospital where he was treated, according to reports by the Hoy Día media. So far it is reported that the injured person had care effects.

Featherweight’s birthday party reveals his new romance with Natanael Cano’s ex?

But that’s not all because the featherweight birthday party It also allowed us to enjoy, through social networks, a variety of photographs and videos shared by the guests about the details of the private event. However, right among the publications of those present, it was revealed that he was Shaarza Moriel, ex of Nathanael Cano.

In fact, it was Shaarza Moriel herself who published a photograph on her Instagram stories where she is hugged and smiling with Featherweight, which has sparked many Internet users to start speculating about a possible New relationship Between both. However, her image has also generated controversy among those who know that she would have maintained a courtship with the creator of the lying corridos, Nathanael.

As if that were not enough, the snapshot shows that the interpreter of She dances Alone looks a affectionate kiss on one of her cheeks in a shade of lipstick similar to the one Shaarza is wearing. This has been the subject of more comments from netizens, who believe that she gave him the kiss.

“All full of Lipstick el Hassan”, “She is an ex of the cream. They are already milk brothers”, “She kissed him again”, are some of the reactions that are read on networks about the photograph that positions Nathanael’s ex together Cano and Featherweight.

Featherweight party leaves a child hospitalized and reveals a new girlfriend?/ Photo: Instagram @shaarzamorielpriv

For his part, Featherweight has limited himself to sharing only some brief aspects of his birthday party, however the guests have revealed that the event was in the Benavento room and featured the music of La Séptima Banda. Additionally, the decoration included photographs of the successful singer and birthday boy, many regional Mexican singers such as Erick Aragón, Jasiel Nuñez, Héctor Rubio and more.

Join our chat and receive more Show News