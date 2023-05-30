Chivas’ defeat left the Rojiblancos fans in a sea of ​​sadness and also provoked ridicule from many and Featherweight It would have been one of them, because what he told them is mentioned on social networks.

Featherweight, singer of the hit song ‘Ella baila sola’, who is a great fan of the Rojinegros de Atlas, a rival team of Chivas, would have made fun of his “enemies” and this is mentioned in various news portals.

Featherweight published an insulting meme of the Disney animated film “Chicken Little” to mock the Guadalajara team, generating in less than 24 hours nearly 25,000 likes and 4,000 retweets.

Featherweight has revealed to be a fan of Atlas, He has even exchanged messages with some red and black players, including Julián Quiñones.

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp