Featherweight during a concert in Las Vegas (USA), on April 20. John Locher (AP)

The most notorious Mexican singer in recent months, Peso Pluma, has launched this Thursday Genesis, a 14-song album with which he seeks to consolidate the global phenomenon that has led him in a short time to surpass artists like Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift or Bad Bunny on the music reference charts. On this album, the singer has once again brought together some of the most iconic figures of the lying down corridos —the most modern variant of the traditional corridos— and frequent companies in his collaborations, such as Natanael Cano, Junior H or Gabito Ballesteros.

The Featherweight phenomenon has grown exponentially in just a few months. Hassan Kabande —the real name of the Mexican singer— has managed to chain several of his collaborative songs to the top of reference lists such as the Global Top 50 from Spotify, with one song per flag: She dances Alone (next to Armed Link). Genesis comes less than a month after Featherweight forged a collaboration with Argentinian Bizarrap, one of the most coveted producers on today’s urban scene.

The album Genesis It has some recurring artists in its repertoire, but it has also given away some surprises. It is the first time that the name of Tito appears (his cousin Roberto Laija), the second composer of the Featherweight project and the person in charge of writing the most belligerents and the more festive songs from the singer’s repertoire —Kabande focuses more on lyrics about women and heartbreak. On this album, he accompanies her on two songs: Hawk and the peoplewhich maintain the warlike overtones of Tito’s lyrics.

The cover of ‘Genesis’, the upcoming Featherweight album. DOUPLE P RECORDS

The song list starts with Pastel pink, along with Jasiel Núñez. The song came out in April as a single, and was the announcement of the launch of his own record label, Double P Records. It is not the only song known before the publication of the album. 77, together with the Puerto Rican (born in Kansas) Eladio Carrión began playing a month ago; and bye, alone, he did it several days later. The singer Edgar Nuñez also gave a preview of vvs (in which Darey Castro also participates) a few weeks ago on the Pepe Office program, run by businessman Pepe Garza. On that occasion, Núñez sang the lyrics, but without Castro or Featherweight.

Kabande has added to this album the usual collaboration of Natanael Cano, the precursor of the lying down corridos, with only one joint song, Carnal. Junior H, another of the greatest exponents of the subgenre is also showing signs of life. The man from Guanajuato participates in two of the songs: Moon and Lady Gaga (in which Gambito Ballesteros also participates, another of the common names in the Mexican urban scene).

Genesis contains 14 songs, although only four are by Solo Featherweight, a common dynamic in today’s urban artists, accustomed to maintaining collaborations with other musicians. Kabande walks alone in rubicon, shoe, New life (a version of the theme of Succession M) and bye. Although he also opens the doors with Luis R. Conriquez in His house. Conriquez is an old acquaintance for Kabande, with him, he participated in the controversial topic Always pending (2022), which generated criticism in October of last year, during a presentation in Culiacán, Sinaloa. During the performance, a giant image of Joaquín was projected El Chapo Guzman. The musician has defended in his interviews that his team was not in charge of that projection. “They tried to muddy me there,” he told Pepe Garza.

It was announced almost by surprise a week ago. The image on its cover is reminiscent of that of dark lane demo tape, the album by Canadian rapper Drake, one of the greatest references of the Mexican musician. As in Drake’s, Kabande’s face appears covered with a balaclava, revealing only his eyes and part of his nose. Genesis it is his fourth album, the first released under his own record label, Double P Records. In 2020, she released a live album (Live Disco) and Oh and what?; and, in 2021, Side effects. The three under the umbrella of the Los Angeles cartel discography.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country