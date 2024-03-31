During the presentation of Anitta in Tecate Pa'l Norte, in Mexicothe Brazilian and Featherweight put on a show that their fans will never forget. The celebrities left those present stunned when they gave each other a surprise kiss on the stage. This fact made the followers of both believe rumors about a love relationship. Find out the details in the following note.

After you have ended your relationship Nicky NicoleHassan Kabande Laija, better known as Weight Feather, has been in the news for various reasons linked to the world of entertainment. However, the Mexican artist surprised everyone and everyone when he went on stage with Anitta to give her a kiss. The 'Bellakeo' performers earned the flashes of the fans who attended the concert.

Featherweight kissed Anitta in concert

With the purpose of celebrate Anitta's birthday, Featherweight was present at the Brazilian's show with a birthday cake, which he used to pay tribute to her. The public figure and the fans present entertained the singer. Later, the artist shocked her by asking her for a kiss. Although Anitta seemed somewhat disconcerted, she agreed to have a gesture of affection with the Mexican star. This event caused excitement and interaction between the public and the artists.

Peso Pluma was presented with this cake at Anitta's show. Photo: X

Romance rumors between Featherweight and Anitta

It didn't take long for fans of both to romantically link the celebrities. They assured that the friendship they had had reached the next level, which would trigger a future romance. The friendly bond they formed arose from the musical production they released together: 'Bellakeo'.

Everyone present saw the kiss between Featherweight and Anitta. Photo: X

Previous approach between Featherweight and Anitta

Although what happened between these artists, Anitta and Featherweight, it has not been the first and only approach I have had. In a recent presentation of both of them, Anitta danced around him sensually and he did not flinch. He did this while Featherweight was still in a romantic relationship with Nicki Nicole. This fact caused the looks of followers on the internet.

