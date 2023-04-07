Mexico.-Will Jailyne Ojeda and Featherweight have a romance? This is rumored on social networks by fans of the two, especially after seeing them together in his new video for the song “She dances alone”, since the model participates in the project.

As shared by various news portals, Featherweight and Jailyne Ojeda had known each other for a long time, but now they met again to work together and “the crush” would have occurred between them.

After recording the video for ‘Ella baila sola’, Jailyne and Featherweight would have formalized their romance, They comment on networks, but at the moment neither of them has spoken about it.

Let’s remember that months ago, the couple was seen enjoying the Disney attractions in Los Angeles, California, USA, since then there has been talk that they would have something to do emotionally.

Featherweight has just premiered this day on YouTube the song ‘Ella baila sola’, where Ojeda appears, where Eslabón Norteño collaborates, and the group writes this on networks:

“My people, good afternoon, what you are waiting for so much is already more than ready, we hope you can enjoy it, we thank our friend @pesopluma very much for his time, for the support and for all the love he put into making this video with us. ”

‘She dances alone’ has become one of the viral pieces so far in 2023, on TikTok there are thousands of users who use a fragment to publicize a challenge or to set the scene for your recordings.

‘She dances alone so far, and before the video comes out, it has 85 million views on Spotify and will surely be one of the new hits of the season in the Mexican regional.

Jailyne Ojeda. Instagram photo

