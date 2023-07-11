Featherweight again it is on everyone’s lips at the moment, because now it was compared with the same Freddy Mercury Member of What in that is why a tiktoker decided to do a small survey of who sang the best and the result was surprising to many.

And it is that said character did a survey to several young people where they asked him who sang better, so it was Featherweight who became the boys’ favorite, they even dared to say that he sings much better than Freddie Mercury himself, which sparked a debate.

For those who don’t know, Freddy Mercury He has been considered by many as the best singer in musical history, although Featherweight He has also been leaving his mark as a Mexican artist because of the way he has grown up in that world, which provokes all kinds of reactions.

“Who is a featherweight? I thought it was a category in boxing”, “Those who would answer that Freddie Mercury are not in those places…”, “God, take them along with their pen, have mercy on us and on the music mar beautiful of all times and genres”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that Featherweight Like other famous people, he has been in controversy, because not everything that glitters has been gold for him because he has been involved in several scandals, the most recent being a strong fight with his supposed cousin where they both made words.

