Mexico.- The platform of TikTok has managed to popularize several personalities since its appearance, and one of them is Featherweight, who entered the music industry with his famous ‘corridos lying down‘

The young singer showed great interest in music since he was in high school, at which point he started playing the guitar and later formed a group with one of his cousinsTito Laija, but until 2020 it was officially launched into the music industry.

Thanks to ‘double P‘ has achieved resounding success, it has managed to appear on the stages of places such as the Foro Sol in Mexico City, after having been special guest of Edwin Caz during one of the concerts firm group.

Given the importance of social networks, the famous has been able to collaborate with Junior H. and Natanael Cano, two of the greatest exponents of the corridos.

For those who don’t know, the so-called ‘corridos lying down’ are the fusion between the genre regional mexican and the urban As the rap and trapin addition to referring to controversial issues such as violent acts and drugs.

In accordance with bill boardthese types of corridos are actually “a variant of the traditional corrido that incorporates the sensibility of hip-hop both musically and thematically.”

That is why Peso Pluma has just over 18 million monthly listeners on the platform Spotifyand some of his songs reach more than 100 million views, including ‘AMG’, ‘PRC’ and ‘Siempre Pendientes’.

Who is Featherweight?

Currently, almost everyone has heard of Featherweight, since in recent weeks it has been one of the singers with the more streaming globally on Spotify.

In fact, this is the first time that an artist dedicated to the Mexican regional has managed to reach that position, especially for the lyrics of his corridos.

It should be noted that last Friday, April 28, the interpreter born in Zapopan attended one of the most important television programs in the United States, ‘The Tonight Show‘, with Jimmy Fallonand was broadcast on the Sky One channel at 9:35 p.m. in central Mexico.

Hassan Emilio Kabande Laijawas born on June 15, 1999 in the city of Zapopan, and is a phenomenon for music, and despite being originally from Jalisco, his family is actually from the State of Sinaloa.

The family of the 23-year-old artist lives in Badiraguato, a Sinaloan municipality well known for Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.