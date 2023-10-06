One of the most popular singers of the moment and the greatest representatives of the corridos tumbados, Featherweightannounced through a short video that “something cool is coming” in collaboration with Activision and the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. The video was published on the official account of Call of Duty in x. And it has caused a stir.

We still don’t know what it is about but, most likely, a video will be made as happened in the previous edition Modern Warfare IIwhen the developer contacted the MS band to give a local touch to the promotion of the game. At that time Oswaldo Silvas, vocalist of the group, commented the following:

“When they gave us the news, we didn’t believe it. I know the platform, I know the video game because, a little younger than today, I played the first version. that they have contacted MS band to set music to the new release, believe us it was a very pleasant surprise.”

All we have to do is wait and see what he delivers. Featherweight by the hand of Activision but we are sure that the impact it causes will permeate outside the community of Call of Duty and even the gamer.

Editor’s note: I really like that Activision and the team Call of Duty is connecting more and more with its Latin community and especially the Mexican one. I’m not a fan of this type of music but the truth is that the theme of MS band I listen to him from time to time and I’m sure the same thing will happen with what he brings us. Featherweight.