Mexico.-Featherweight, singer who is now “on the horns of the moon” After having placed himself with his music in the taste of the public, mainly the young, before knowing fame he had other activities.

Fans of Featherweight, whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, a 23-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, want to know everything about him regarding his life, for example, What did you do before you became famous?

Featherweight is a guy who always had concerns about excelling in music, which is why he always fought for it and his professional dreams have been fulfilled, since he is currently one of the most successful singers in the Mexican region.

This young man studied until high school in Zapopan, Jalisco, where he is from, then he went to settle in New York, USA, where he worked as a waiter in several restaurants and also as a construction worker in Los Angeles California.

In New York, he bought several musical instruments, learned to play them and related to people who had to do with the musical field, because in mind he always had the concern of being a singer.

In Featherweight’s biography, it is noted that the origin of his artistic name (nickname) comes from his love of boxing, and he takes up the name of the same category that corresponds to boxers ranging from 55 to 57 kilos. , although it is also said that he would have adopted it because he is a fan of “vaporizer pens”.

Featherweight, who had his musical debut during 2020 with his song ‘Relajado voy’, is one of the artists of the moment, they call him ‘The king of the lying down corridos’ and he has been a trend in recent weeks for his hit ‘Ella Baila Alone’, which she performs together with the group Eslabón Armado.