The love story between the fashionable singer in Mexico, Peso Pluma, and the Argentine artist Nicki Nicole was born months ago away from the spotlight, in private, and has been marked by details. Photographs, videos, congratulatory messages, gifts. The lack of confirmation led to the networks becoming a constant tug-of-war between those who relied on “we are friends” (which Nicole repeated to the point of excess) and the artists’ courtship. The mystery, which has kept both their followers in suspense, was dispelled after the kiss they gave on November 2 at the Pepsi Center, Mexico City, where Peso Pluma appeared as a surprise guest. There, amid shouts encouraging action (“kiss, kiss!”), they confirmed the rumors.

—”Thank you for coming, love!”

-“I love you my love”.

The love chronicle between the twenty-somethings (he is 24; she is 23) began, paradoxically, with a song of heartbreak. At night, a song that talks about oblivion, written by Hassan Kabande – the Mexican’s real name – and published in November 2022, gave the first wake-up call. Months later, in March, a new version was born under the same title, but with the participation of the two artists together. The song became the thread that has united their joint performances on stage for months. But at that moment, the relationship seemed to remain stuck in just that, a professional approach.

Nicki Nicole ended her relationship with Argentine rapper Mateo Palacios, better known by his alias, Trueno, at the end of 2022. They had been dating for two years, during which they became engaged. The Mexican singer, for his part, was beginning to take great strides in popularity at that time. The interest of the gossip press in Jalisco’s couples did not begin until the explosion of She dances Alone, the song that became a phenomenon on the charts released in April, which united the singer with the group Eslabón Armado. It was when the names of the alleged couples that could give rise to a media relationship for the interpreter began to come to light.

Mickey Mouse ears

At the end of March, photographs and videos of Featherweight walking through Disneyland (Orlando, Florida) with the American model Jailyne Ojeda were released. Rumors of courtship soon took over the networks. The Orlando theme park would continue to maintain a role as the main center of another of Featherweight’s visits. This time, in July and accompanied by Nicki Nicole. The two walk around the place together, for a while wearing a cap decorated with Mickey Mouse ears.; another, with his head exposed. The scene serves as a planting ground for the unknowns of his followers. “Could it be that they are walking? Or maybe they are just friends?” they wrote on social media.

On August 25, just over a month after that walk, the doubts seemed to dissipate after the publication of a photograph. In it, Nicki Nicole appears with a large white bouquet of flowers, which she has just been given for her 23rd birthday. “Happy birthday to me. “Someone made me a birthday altar,” she writes in the text of the image, accompanied by hearts and emotional emoticons. A while later, Peso Pluma publishes the capture of that same photograph of the singer, and adds one more phrase: “Happy birthday, baby!”

Nicole Denise – the Argentinean’s real name – was born in the port town of Rosario, birthplace of famous figures such as the soccer player Leo Messi or the musician Fito Páez, two people that she likes to remember in her interviews. On September 24, the local team Newells faces Estudiantes de La Plata (0-1) at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium. The Argentine media highlights a photograph in the stands, in which the Jalisco player and the Rosario player can be seen wearing the club’s red-and-black shirts. Laughter, conversations, but no kisses. Confirmation of the new romance will have to wait.

“Just friends”

The floor of the Watsco Center stage in Florida is flooded with smoke on October 5. The Billboard Latin Music Awards are held there, and the smoke serves to set the scene for the performance in which Peso Pluma begins to sing. At night. Halfway through the song, she introduces her companion: “With you, the beautiful Nicki Nicole.” The music plays in the background, and a battle of glances begins between them, which barely lasts a few seconds: first he crosses hers, then hers, and finally, the two look at each other. Dressed completely in white, they finish performing the song with smiles.

The image reached even Puerto Rico a month later. On October 11, Nicole speaks to the team of the Puerto Rican podcast Molusco TV. She asks him about her music and her tour, but the topic has become inevitable. “It doesn’t bother me [hablar de ello]”says the Argentine. She sees it as normal that they ask her so much about her relationship with Featherweight, and she continues: “Imagine if you go out with a dog every day. No one is going to ask you why you go out with a dog every day. It’s like it’s normal, you understand? I’m not saying you’re a dog, Hassan,” she comments with a laugh. The unfortunate statement aroused mockery on social networks hours later, where dozens of users began to make fun of this comparison between Featherweight and a dog.

The efforts in the relationship of the artists, which for some followers were unbalanced, led to some would pigeonhole Featherweight in the friend zone (friend zone, a term that refers to the moment in which a relationship that could end in something loving remains stuck only in friendship). Nicole did not then reveal any more information about how close the relationship was, but rather she defended that they were just getting to know each other. “Clear [que somos amigos]no no, [somos novios, somos] “super friends”, he specified.

Kabande tried to downplay the comments and jokes that emerged after the interview. “Just like you, we are human beings and it is difficult to want to express ourselves with something so private,” he wrote from his X account, where he assured that these types of topics are always accompanied by opinions and misinterpretations.

The screams of the public travel through the corners of the Pepsi Center in Mexico City during the night of Thursday, November 2. On stage the first chords of At night. This time during one of the tour concerts Open your soul Tour. Featherweight comes out on stage, and starts singing. The battle of knowing glances becomes a dance. They look at each other and smile at each other at all times. But this time they add a gesture. They hold hands.

—The Peso is in the house. A round of applause for him, number one!

—And that shout out to the beautiful Nicki Nicole!

A moment of nervous laughter passes. The song ends and, with the screams of the audience, it happens. The kiss. The gesture that confirms a courtship that took place behind the scenes for months. There is no secret anymore. Just two days later, in Monterrey, Peso Pluma will take the stage again at one of Nicole’s concerts. It won’t be necessary for the song to start for them to kiss again.

