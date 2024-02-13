Featherweight and Nicki Nicole: a breakup under the scrutiny of social networks

Peso Pluma took advantage of every interview on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards to show off his relationship with Nicki Nicole. A little more than a week later, the Argentine rapper confirmed the end of her relationship through a message on social networks in which she insinuated that it was due to infidelity on the part of Hassan Kabande Laija, the real name of the Mexican singer.

In this case, there was no time to plan a strategy to minimize the media scandal. Speculation began on Tuesday morning due to a video that went viral on the social network X (formerly Twitter) in which Featherweight is seen in Las Vegas accompanied by a woman whose identity has not been revealed. Nicki Nicole's fans soon noticed that the young woman had deleted the photos of her with him on Instagram, so the public began to draw conclusions and choose sides.

In response to the scrutiny Nicole Denise Cuccose, as the artist is called, was forced to share a message on her profile. “Respect is a necessary part of love. What is loved is respected, what is respected is cared for. It is with great pain that you know that I found out in the same way as you, thank you for the love that you are sending me,” she wrote. So far the performer of corridos tumbados has not commented on the matter.

Media breakups are nothing new, just remember the controversy over the divorce between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who were one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood until the actor began a romance with his co-star in Mr and Mrs smith, Angelina Jolie. There was extensive tabloid coverage of the issue and fans presumed to be Team Aniston either Team Angelinabut the social media landscape has radically changed how celebrity relationships are followed.

In the case of Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole, from the beginning of their courtship they were under the scrutiny of social networks. When they were just starting to date, Nicki turned against the Mexican's followers because, when questioned in an interview about her relationship, she made an unfortunate comparison. “Imagine if you go out with a dog every day, no one is going to ask you why you go out with a dog every day,” she mentioned. In the face of negative criticism from her, she finally had to apologize and stated that she was simply nervous about talking about the topic. Despite the awkward moment, the artists decided to move forward and their public appearances became frequent and—like the rest of their moments as a couple—viral.

Peso Pluma was celebrated for avoiding dancing with her in a performance with singer Anitta out of respect for his girlfriend, and TikTok users made hundreds of videos in which they compiled his most romantic moments with Nicki, like when he kissed her on stage during one of their concerts in Mexico City. However, as soon as the first signs that something was going wrong emerged, the tone of the online conversation changed radically. After the Grammy ceremony it was said that he seemed much more in love than her, and days before the Featherweight clip in Las Vegas, it was the rapper who sparked speculation after being caught at the airport in the company of a man, who later He identified himself as his manager. After this came theories about the true reason for the outcome of their love story but, if the formula of other young singers with a broken heart is taken as a reference, it seems we will have to wait for them to release a song to really know what happened. among them.