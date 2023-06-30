Featherweight He is the young singer who has raised the genre of regional Mexican internationally, who through his warlike corridos positioned himself as one of the favorite and most listened to artists.

During the afternoon of this Thursday, June 29, the also known as Doble P, launched his collaboration with Frontier Group‘Tulum‘, which will surely be a success.

through the platform of instagramboth announced the premiere of their song, where they talk about a person who continues to love their ex-partner even though that person already has another man.

Three hours after its release, the song by Featherweight and Frontier Group It already has more than 600,000 views on the platform Youtube.

Lyrics of ‘TULUM’

You’re a ten, but you’re still with that guy

that doesn’t even come close to your feet and doesn’t even look like your type.

Lots of vacation photos over there in Tulum, but I know your heart doesn’t make you turum turum.

Baby, you were wasting time, good thing I was on time.

Baby, what I was missing was you, you are the richest thing on the menu,

Tell him to say goodbye, you’re already convinced.

Baby, what I was missing was you, you are the richest thing on the menu,

Tell him to say goodbye, you’re already convinced.

Tell him you have another man, if you want tell him my name,

that food gets cold, when neglected.

And that you already have another man, if you want tell him my name,

that food gets cold, when neglected.

Baby our time has come, he bought you a Rolex but I gave you my time,

He has mansions, but in my apartment I made you feel things that the wind doesn’t take away, baby I’m sorry

But what did he lose, mommy, you were the one who won

You are a piano that never played, and if we go far away and that’s how we end up, drinking, dancing,

on a beach without clothes, while your body is swimming.

Baby, what I was missing was you, you are the richest thing on the menu,

tell him to say goodbye, that you are already convinced.

Baby, what I was missing was you, you are the richest thing on the menu,

tell him to say goodbye, that you are already convinced.

And that you already have another man, if you want tell him my name,

that food gets cold, when neglected.

Tell him you have another man, if you want tell him my name,

that food gets cold, when neglected.

VIDEO. Featherweight and Grupo Frontera conquer the networks with ‘TULUM’, their new collaboration<

