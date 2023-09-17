On September 12, the Mexican singer Featherweight He would fulfill his dream of being the first Mexican to appear at the 2023 MTV VMAs. However, that great day was overshadowed by the appearance of threats carried out on public roads against the 24-year-old artist. The warning was clear and indicated that the interpreter of ‘La Bebe’ and ‘She Dances Sole’ does not appear in Tijuana on October 14 (the date on which he is scheduled to perform a concert at the Estadio Caliente).

Given this, Peso Pluma had decided to remain silent, but right at the MTV VMAs the hosts of the program ‘Hoy día’ questioned him about it. That’s where Hassan Emilio Kabane Laija, the first name of the Jalicien singer, gave his first statement regarding the alleged threats against his life.

Featherweight would cancel concert after threats and this says

Double P said: “I say that we are here (MTV VMAs) for a better reason, because it is the music, which is what has brought us here” and added “Just reminding people that continue to love me as always They have loved me, as they have always received me. This is a dream come true for me,” she explained.

However, it seemed that everything continued normal and without changes in the agenda of the interpreter of war corridos, but that alleged ‘normality’ changed on the night of Friday September 15 when Featherweight decided not perform the concert which was scheduled in Rosemont, in the Chicago metropolitan area (Illinois).

It was reported in the international media that the Mexican artist, after the threats received in Tijuana, Mexico, did not perform the concert on Friday the 15th. To date, it is known that the presentation was rescheduled for October 29. The businessmen behind the organization of the show told ABC television that tickets for the new date will be respected, but they did not explain the exact reason behind the sudden suspension of the show, but many in networks and media attribute it to what happened in Baja California.

Since the public threats that appeared in Tijuana against Peso Pluma, the Prosecutor’s Office of the state of Baja California, Mexico, assumed the investigation and a person was already reported arrested for his alleged responsibility in the publication of said threats. Given all this, uncertainty remains whether the corrido singer will continue with the concert on October 14.

