The Chinese lander and rover Chang’e-4 have entered dormant mode for the lunar night after having operated, stably, during the 28th lunar day, according to the Center for Lunar Exploration and Space Program of the China National Space Administration.

The lander switched to idle mode on Sunday at 2.00 a.m. (Beijing time), and the Yutu-2 rover (“Jade Rabbit” in Mandarin Chinese), he did it at 5:09 p.m. on Saturday, the center detailed.

Tour of the lunar surface of the Yutu 2 rover (DPA).

The Chang’e-4 probe, which was switched to idle during lunar night due to lack of solar power, was on the opposite side of the Moon for more than 800 days terrestrial, and the explorer It has traveled 682.77 meters.

A lunar day and night are each equal to 14 days on Earth.

The Change 4 that took the Yutu to the far side of the Moon (AFP).

Through an analysis of detection data obtained by the Chang’e-4 probe, researchers have come up with a series of scientific discoveries, including the mineral composition, and the history of the topographic and geological evolution of the lunar landing site.

Researchers from the Aerospace Information Research Institute, subordinate to the Chinese Academy of Sciences, analyzed the spectral characteristics of the rocks in the rover’s patrol area and inferred that the rocks could be native to the crater of impact.sen.

Xinhua Agency.

Look also



GML