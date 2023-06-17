DYou should never make a buck a gardener, but you should make a chef, and especially if he has the opportunity to manage an entire castle garden at once. This luck is granted to Thomas Hübner, who can draw from the full in Petzow Castle just a stone’s throw from his kitchen in the “Alte Überfahrt” on the Havel island Werder. During the forced pandemic break, he hired himself as a gardener there – in a garden kingdom in Brandenburg that was laid out in 1838 according to the plans of Peter Joseph Lenné, then fell into a long slumber and only recently blossomed again.

In his aristocratic garden, Hübner now has fruit and vegetables planted according to his wishes, obtains exotic seeds from all over the world, can fall back on six different types of aubergine and rarities such as elephant garlic or trumpet gourd, supplies himself exclusively in summer and half in winter from the Schlossgarten and cooks in the most beautiful harmony with its surroundings and the seasons.

Like in a romantic comedy

That’s not the worst idea in a place like the island of Werder, in front of which the Havel widens into a lake full of sailing boats and you immediately lose any wanderlust for the seven seas. Patrick Schwatke from Potsdam opened his “Alte Überfahrt” here in 2016, after spending five years cooking up a Michelin star in nearby Beelitz. However, he did not take over the chef’s scepter, but rather the management of the restaurant and left the stove to Thomas Hübner from Berlin, who never wanted to be anything other than a chef and had worked for a long time at the capital’s top addresses, including Kolja Kleeberg in the “Vau”, Michael Hoffmann in the ” Margaux” and Michael Kempf in “Facil”.



The privilege of the “Alte Überfahrt”: If you already have a castle garden in front of your door, it would be negligent not to cook with its treasures.

But then love struck like in a romantic comedy: He became immortal for an Italian exchange student, whose name couldn’t have been anything other than Giulia, went with her to Lemon Country and cooked everywhere, from the trattoria to the three-star restaurant, where love took him There was still time for a year with Alain Ducasse in the “Louis XV” in Monaco before family planning with his wife and children made it advisable to return to Germany.







Blind trust in the basic products

Now Thomas Hübner on the Havel is cooking up a minimalist, regional vegetable cuisine with an Italian base, in which fish and meat hardly ever play the leading role. As a kitchen greeting, he serves the rare Krause Glucke mushroom with cassis, fennel, pumpkin chips and roasted endive salad and shows with this plate that he takes his products more seriously than himself and that the balance of flavors always takes priority over culinary artistry. Hübner is also not afraid to make a potato the protagonist in the next course, daring for a gourmet restaurant that is probably only conceivable in the heartland of the Brandenburg sands: Franconian croissants are served with a chicken liver cream, a nut butter sabayon with sage and Australian summer truffles – one of the few well-travelled ingredients – court as graciously as if they were crowned heads. And indeed, the potatoes taste so fine and elegant that you don’t have the slightest doubt about the hierarchy of the plate.