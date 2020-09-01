Covid requires, the Festival of Humanity has been redesigned. The Kilowatt, an atypical place, takes part in the festivities to dance, think, think and sing together on September 12 and 13.

The former EDF thermal power station in the Ardoines district in Vitry-sur-Seine (Val-de-Marne), which generates 48% of national production, is no longer. From the 1930s and then in particular the 1960s, its large fireplaces shaped the decor and the spirits of southern Paris, marking the opening to the working-class and red suburbs like an estuary. The last kilowatt-hours of the power station are produced in April 2015. The site becomes wasteland, and from fallow land to fertile hope. The municipality and the Vitriote association l’Assoce qui Kipik reinvest the places and promote a cultural, festive and associative space. The squat becomes legal and presentable; A large capital now sits there. As a tribute, this alternative country will be called the Kilowatt. In two years, the Kilowatt has generated hundreds of thousands of visitors. Artists such as Tiken Jah Fakoly, Amadou and Mariam, Lofofora or even the excellent Bosnians of Dubioza Kolektiv or Frustration have trod the boards of this atypical space.

In an exceptional location, original place. The health crisis linked to Covid-19 and the appropriate measures have strongly shaken up cultural methods and agendas. The Fête de l’Humanité is not exempt. Far from lowering the flag, the teams of the newspaper founded by Jaurès have been led to think and act differently for a Festival that is different but always popular and festive. Common logic and values ​​have led to a rapprochement of the two structures.

The Kilowatt will be on September 12 and 13 one of the points of exchange, culture and sharing of this multipolar festival. To do this, the Friends of Huma, Jazz’Hum’Ah !, the Family and the Kilowatt team have combined their talents, tastes and inspirations to build a varied musical platform. Saturday will be marked by the mix of genres. The murderous Vulves will distill their feminist electro-punk. Rap side, Soso Maness, sure bet of the hexagonal scene, will leave his Marseile to be present. The Humacumba will have the ambition to ignite the floor with Cléo, star of techno, and Bambounou, figurehead of the Parisian electro avant-garde.

A Party without conscience will only be entertainment, so two debates come to fill the schedule. It will first be about the press. The health crisis has greatly aggravated the industrial and economic crises of a weakened sector to the point where its pluralism is seriously threatened. Why and how to get out of it will be the two axes to pursue in order to hatch and live a truly popular democracy. Like the United States, a wind of protest rose against the brutal practices of certain police officers and their contractors. Young people from working-class neighborhoods, yellow vests, students, demonstrators or trade unionists are the swollen or even disappeared faces of this “police violence generation”. The veil must be lifted and subject to debate. The ambition is set. There are still surprises to make this meeting “differently” the Festival in a different newspaper.