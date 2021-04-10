Benfica had an easy game against Paços de Ferreira, since the engine of the “beavers” squad, Stephen Eustáquio, he was sent off in the 22nd minute. From there there was no rival. The Swiss international and former Real Sociedad player scored twice Haris Seferovic, who overtakes Pote as the top scorer in Portugal with 16 goals.

Diogo Gonçalves and Rafa also scored, while the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, who was a substitute again, sealed the victory with a goal in 89. Benfica is third with 57 points and the leadership is still far behind: Sporting Lisbon outscores Jorge Jesus eight points.