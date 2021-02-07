Loses after the third loss in the past four games Borussia Dortmund more and more the connection in the Bundesliga. The Champions League is still within reach, at the end of the month it should still be – at least.
Nobody has been talking about championship in Dortmund for a long time. With now 16 points behind FC Bayern, the topic has long been ticked off. For BVB, this season is now about at least qualifying for the Champions League again. Currently there are three points behind fourth place, on Sunday it could be four if Eintracht Frankfurt wins.
So there is still no need to panic. For this, however, Edin Terzic’s team has to deliver again in the coming weeks and collect points. The other opponents in February at least invite you a little: It’s against TSG Hoffenheim, FC Schalke and Arminia Bielefeld. In addition, FC Sevilla is waiting in the premier class.
Games against Hoffenheim are of course always that kind of thing. BVB does not have a particularly positive record against the Kraichgauer, especially at home things have been bad recently – TSG won 4-0 in Dortmund in June. Hoffenheim did manage to lose to Schalke, but the team is undoubtedly capable of causing big problems for the black and yellow. Dortmund definitely needs this victory.
This is followed by two compulsory tasks in the Bundesliga with no ifs and buts: First the derby in Gelsenkirchen, then Arminia Bielefeld. If BVB doesn’t get six points here before they face FC Bayern in early March, then they can bury their Champions League ambitions right away. Nine points in the Bundesliga are possible for Dortmund in the rest of February, it should be at least seven.
The task in the Champions League against Sevilla should be seen as a nice bonus, nothing more. The atmosphere of a European knockout game is a welcome change from everyday life in the league, but then, regardless of how it goes against the difficult-to-play Spaniards, the focus should quickly return to the Bundesliga. It must be the top priority. A successful rest of February is essential.