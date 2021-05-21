F.Football world championships for men and women could possibly take place every two years in the future. 166 of the 209 member associations voted for the implementation of a corresponding feasibility study at the 71st congress of the world football association FIFA. Only 22 member nations voted against Saudi Arabia’s motion. The congress thus opened a first small door to change the rhythm of the World Cup.

“We believe that the future of football is at a critical fork,” said Yasser al-Misehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Association: “It is time to consider what is best for the future of our sport.” With the exception of one For a long break during the Second World War, the World Cup has always been held every four years. A change would ultimately have to be decided by the FIFA Council.

“It doesn’t really matter what I think at the moment. What counts are the results of the study, ”said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. It’s about giving national teams the chance to win titles. “Clubs have the opportunity to win five or six titles every year. Each national team can only do this every four years. If you are not there, it is very tragic given the low frequency, ”he said.

In general, this discussion should be seen in a larger context, so there shouldn’t be any taboo topics in the international game calendar. “We have a blank sheet of paper and are open to all views and opinions on how we can improve the game calendar. Or maybe we can’t, but we have to try. We have to be open, ”said the 51-year-old.

Naturally, more world championships would also bring more money. But this is not a major factor in the plans, says Infantino: “We will discuss it and put sporting aspects in the foreground, not economic ones. We’ll see if it helps the world. “

The Swiss also commented on the leadership crisis of the German Football Association; he perceives this with concern. “Of course we follow what is happening in Germany, of course we are not happy about it.” It seems as if the DFB is “no longer calm”. “Maybe it would be good to have a real election for the president,” said Infantino. The DFB is the largest national association of FIFA. Last Monday, Fritz Keller resigned as the third DFB boss since 2015 due to his own misconduct.